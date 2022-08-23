Woman escapes alleged kidnapping by convincing suspect to stop by family's work

PULASKI, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is in custody after allegedly kidnapping and raping a woman in Pulaski on Monday morning.

Authorities in Pulaski in Giles County and Maury County, Tennessee are working this case.

NewsChannel 5's Nick Beres learned that a woman was kidnapped at gunpoint at an apartment complex in Pulaski.

The suspect reportedly drove her to Maury County where she says he raped her and held her captive in the vehicle.

That's when the victim managed to convince him to stop and get something for them to eat. She directed him to a restaurant in Columbia where her family happens to work.

When he pulled into the parking lot, she jumped from the car and began screaming for help. Her family came running and the suspect pulled a gun before being disarmed by the victim's father.

Her father reportedly beat him and held the suspect for police.

The suspect was treated for injuries and is now locked up in the Maury County Jail. He's going to be charged him with a number of crimes including aggravated kidnapping and rape.

NewsChannel 5 was told that the suspect actually tried to kidnap another woman in Pulaski outside a store and was spooked and took off. He then abducted the woman at the apartment complex.

Authorities say it appears he was just looking for anyone random to kidnap and rape.