Under new law, woman files for lifetime order of protection against stalker who killed her husband

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Victims of some serious crimes, like kidnapping, sexual assault and murder, can now ask for a lifetime order of protection in Tennessee.

On July 1, it became possible for victims, like Nikki Goeser, to ask for the permanent restraining order.

"This will make it so a victim doesn't have to keep coming back, and filing for an order of protection again and again," said Nikki Goeser.

Goeser was witness to her husband's brutal murder in April 2009. She and her husband Ben were running a karaoke night at a South Nashville resturant.

"I had actually asked management to remove this man because I realized I was being stalked, and when they confronted him and asked him to leave he shot my husband in the head, and he stood over Ben and continued to fire six more rounds into him," Goeser said.

Earlier this year, Goeser testified in front of Tennessee lawmakers and asked that Tennessee offer a lifetime restraining order.

The man who killed her husband was sentenced to 23 years in prison, but is expected to get out in seven years.

He has been sending Goeser unwanted love letters since before the murder trial.

"If he sends more letters that's another year. You send another one, that's another year. I really don't want to get another letter, but it's nice to know that if he does send another letter this is additional time, and it matters to victims. Every year that he stays locked up is another year that I can live my life and not have to look over my shoulder constantly worried that he's there," she said.

With her lawyer, state lawmaker William Lamberth, Goeser went to the Criminal Court Clerk office's in Davidson County to ask for likely the first permanent restraining order in Tennessee.

Her request will be heard by a judge later this month.