Woman Finds Necklace At Jason Aldean Concert, Seeks To Find Owner

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A woman is seeking to find the owner of a lost necklace after she found it at a Jason Aldean concert in Nashville.

In a Facebook post, Darlene Baker Cardott said the inscription says "My Loving Sister, Kim" and appears to have a fingerprint on the back. The other pendant has the Serenity Prayer with a little cross.

Cardott hopes social media can help her find its rightful owner.

Since it was posted on September 7, the post has more than 27,000 shares.