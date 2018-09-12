Woman Finds Necklace At Jason Aldean Concert, Seeks To Find Owner

10:21 AM, Sep 12, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A woman is seeking to find the owner of a lost necklace after she found it at a Jason Aldean concert in Nashville. 

In a Facebook post, Darlene Baker Cardott said the inscription says "My Loving Sister, Kim" and appears to have a fingerprint on the back. The other pendant has the Serenity Prayer with a little cross. 

Cardott hopes social media can help her find its rightful owner. 

Since it was posted on September 7, the post has more than 27,000 shares.  

