Woman hurt in Nashville interstate shooting; police investigating

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman was taken to a Nashville area hospital after being shot through a car door on the interstate late Sunday night.

Metro police said they found a shot-up car on Fesslers Lane, near Murfreesboro Pike, at around 11:30 p.m.

The victim told police she was riding in the car when someone started shooting. She was shot in the hand and is expected to be okay.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Investigators said they're getting conflicting information from the victim and her friends.

At this time, it’s also unknown where the shooting happened. Police said the victim is only telling them it happened on the interstate, which in that area could be either I-24 or I-40.