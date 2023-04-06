Woman indicted for deadly 2020 shooting during domestic incident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman who shot and killed her boyfriend at a Nashville apartment in December 2020 during a reported domestic dispute was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday and arrested.

Tiffany McMutuary, 33, has been indicted by a grand jury on a charge of voluntary manslaughter for the death of 38-year-old Anthony D. Davis, says Metro police.

The shooting happened at the Swiss View Apartments in the 400 block of Swiss Avenue on the morning of Dec. 22, 2020.

McMutuary told police Davis grabbed her neck during an argument and threatened to kill her. She then said she was able to get away from Davis and retrieved his gun from another room in the apartment. McMutuary then said she shot Davis in self-defense as he advanced on her. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Metro police said McMutuary cooperated with detectives and consented to an interview at the police department's headquarters. McMutuary and Davis had a history of domestic incidents, according to Metro police investigators.

Metro police said in their release Thursday that McMutuary's self-defense claim was investigated prior to the grand jury's indictment.

McMutuary is being held on $75,000 bond.

See previous: Police: Woman shoots, kills boyfriend at South Nashville apartment