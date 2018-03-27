Woman Indicted On Attempted Murder Charge For Shooting Homeless Man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A woman accused of shooting a homeless man in Nashville was indicted by a grand jury.

The incident happened last August on Music Row.

According to police, after a heated argument about her car's exhaust fumes and loud music, 27-year-old Katie Quackenbush got out of her Porsche and shot Gerald Melton.

During a preliminary hearing, testimony revealed Quackenbush asked the 57-year old if he "wanted to die tonight" before pulling the trigger.

Attorneys for Quackenbush said she was acting in self defense.