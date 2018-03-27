Woman Indicted On Attempted Murder Charge For Shooting Homeless Man

10:50 PM, Mar 26, 2018
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A woman accused of shooting a homeless man in Nashville was indicted by a grand jury.

The incident happened last August on Music Row. 

According to police, after a heated argument about her car's exhaust fumes and loud music, 27-year-old Katie Quackenbush got out of her Porsche and shot Gerald Melton

During a preliminary hearing, testimony revealed Quackenbush asked the 57-year old if he "wanted to die tonight" before pulling the trigger. 

Attorneys for Quackenbush said she was acting in self defense.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top