Woman injured after shooting on I-24 East in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police responded shooting call at Linbar Drive at Eisenhower Drive Saturday afternoon.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a woman who had been wounded in the hip. The woman told police that she accidentally cut off another vehicle before taking the Harding Place exit.

The victim told police that the female suspect had pulled up next to her vehicle on the Harding Place exit ramp, and a verbal altercation ensued.

During the exchange of words, the suspect flashed a pistol at the woman before shooting at her driver's side door.

Following the incident, the woman fled West on Harding Place before pulling over at Linbar Drive and Eisenhower Drive. Police say the suspect continued West on Harding Place.

The woman was transported from the scene to Vanderbilt Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the female suspect is possibly 25 to 30 years old and was seen driving a newer black sedan.