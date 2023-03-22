Woman killed in hit-and-run crash while walking dog on Rio Vista Drive

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 50-year-old woman is dead after a hit-and-run crash while walking her dog in the 200 block of Rio Vista Drive Wednesday morning.

Early investigations show that the woman may have been visually impaired. The woman was walking with her dog around 6:30 a.m. on the east side of Rio Vista Drive over a bridge when she was hit.

A passerby found the woman in the roadway. The woman was transported to Skyline Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead. Officials say that the woman lived in an apartment complex near the scene.

Police located the woman's uninjured dog that was sitting at the front door of the apartment. The dog was taken into the care of Metro Animal Control.

Metro Police are searching for the suspect who they say was potentially driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck. Officers at the scene found chrome grill parts belonging to a 2009 to 2014 F-150 in the roadway near the scene.

No witnesses have come forward after the incident. Police are working to notify the woman's family.

Anyone with information about the crash or a Ford F-150 pickup truck with significant grill damage is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.