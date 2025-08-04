Woman killed trying to escape shooting at a Nashville block party

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot while trying to flee gunfire that erupted during a block party in East Nashville on Saturday night.

Nevaeh Wilson of Nashville was shot in the lower back during the incident, which occurred around 11:15 p.m. on Oakwood Avenue. She was transported to Skyline Medical Center, where she later died.

Metro Police responded to multiple calls of shots fired in the area and found a large scene that extended from 2405 Oakwood Ave. to 2608 Oakwood Ave.

“Nevaeh is going to be truly missed. She was really a breath of sunshine,” said Kiana Hughes, Wilson’s former teacher.

Hughes first met Wilson during her senior year of high school and remembered her as a focused student who earned a spot at Tennessee State University.

“I gave her my first jacket that I got when I went to TSU—from alumni to a future alumni,” Hughes said.

The shooting also injured a 24-year-old man, who was transported by personal vehicle to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said he was also at the party but refused to provide information about how or where he was shot.

According to witnesses, individuals began shooting for unknown reasons during the large block party. Police are continuing their investigation.

“To know she was trying to get somewhere safe because of people being reckless,” Hughes said.

Wilson’s name, which is “heaven” spelled backwards, reflected her personality, according to those who knew her.

“They said heaven is supposed to be a place of peace. Heaven is a place of happiness. A place of giving and love—and that was Nevaeh,” Hughes said.

A vigil in Wilson’s memory is planned for this weekend at Cedar Hill Park.

Anyone with information about the murder of Nevaeh Wilson is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

