Woman organizes supply drive in her basement for Afghan families coming to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nearly 300 Afghan nationals are set to come to Nashville, many with only the clothes on their backs.

One woman in Green Hills is stepping up to help by turning her basement into a drop-off location for donated goods.

Since putting out a call to action on social media, a steady stream of people have been coming down Carole Sergent's driveway with supplies.

"I got 300 responses in one week and they're still coming in," Carole Sergent said.

Little by little, her basement has filled up clothes, toiletries and furniture.

Sergent is coordinating with Catholic Charities of Tennessee and the Nashville International Center for Empowerment. These organizations will work with the families when they make it to Nashville starting in October.

"They have told me that these people have nothing from the government to help them, so we're on our own in order to try to raise that money and get them going," she said.

Sergent says she's out of room, but it would be great for the collection to continue.

"If anybody out there has a warehouse that they could donate, that would be a huge contribution," Sergent said.

If you're interested in getting involved in helping these families resettle in Nashville, you can sponsor an Afghan family for $3,500 a month. For more information on how to do this, click here.