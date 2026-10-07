Woman shares story of surviving violence through podcast, production of Rocky Horror

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rehearsals are underway now for a show offering up some Halloween fun. For the woman directing it, this production's been part of a long journey. She's sharing the story of that journey, hoping to help others.

"Hey. Welcome back. I'm Juniper-Quinn, and this is One Big Darkroom," a podcast began.

There's a lot of story behind that voice. Her real name is Isabelle Beyer.

"I was sometimes the popular kid who wanted to be the weird kid," said Beyer.

"That's backwards from most people!" I told her.

"I know!"

Beyer's studio space includes her photography and things from the films and shows she loves.

"This is Sam and Dean," she said, looking over at a large poster for the show Supernatural. "They are my TV boyfriends."

There's something else important to her story. It involves cards, newspapers, noisemakers, and party hats. They're some of the the props you bring when you go see the Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Going way back, Beyer loved going to see shadow casts. That's where live actors perform alongside the movie.

"To me, community was a huge part of it," Beyer nodded. "I felt like I could be myself while I was there."

One day that changed. Beyer explained she was part of a shadow cast herself. She was in a relationship with one of the cast members, but that ended.

"He simply could not take no for an answer," Beyer said. "One night while I was asleep in my bed, I heard a very loud noise. After some investigation, I found out someone had shot into my house. I was afraid all the time. I couldn't be at home. I had to sell my house. I couldn't quite comprehend how someone who said they could care about me could do something like that to me."

Beyer said there was a long legal process, and during all of that, everything related to Rocky Horror just reminded her too much of what she went through.

"I didn't feel safe doing it anymore," she said. "I didn't find joy in it anymore."

Beyer is now doing two things.

The first is her One Big Darkroom podcast is looking to help people who have lived through violence.

"I go into things like how to get an order of protection," Beyer said. "I had no idea how to do it. It's safety-related things, things I think are people are just afraid to talk about."

The second thing is Beyer is directing a new shadow cast of the Rocky Horror Picture Show. Jaiya Rose of Makeup Ninja is making some of the costumes right now. Rehearsals are underway for shows happening at Studio 615 on October 23 and 24.

"I'm hoping that people can see that even in your darkest moments, it will not always be that way," Beyer said. "It might take a little time. It might take family and friends to help pull you out of it. At the end of the day, you can always get back to what makes you happy. [This production] brings me a joy I don't think I've had in a long time."

For tickets to Beyer's Rocky Horror Picture Show shadow cast, visit here.

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.