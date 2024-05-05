Woman shot and killed in Nashville, police say it was accidental

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman was shot and killed Sunday inside an apartment in the 900 block of 16th Avenue North, according to Metro Police.
Detectives are working to determine the cause of the shooting. They believe a three-year-old was handling the gun that the woman brought into the home when it went off.
This is a developing story. We will update you as soon as we have more information.
