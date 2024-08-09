Woman sues Montgomery County Jail medical provider after giving birth on cell toilet

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF — Alyssua Moulton who was in jail last August on burglary charges found out she was pregnant the day she was heading to Montgomery Co. jail.

A little over a week later, she was giving birth to her son in her cell on the toilet by herself.

On Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, she filed a lawsuit against the jail medical provider, Miranda Tapp, and Southern Health.

According to the lawsuit, Tapp had a lot of knowledge before she gave birth. Tapp knew Alyssua was on drugs, unaware she was pregnant, couldn't remember her last menstrual cycle and never received an evaluation from a doctor.

The lawsuit added that as a result of the delivery, she suffered a number of injuries including a blood infection and an eye infection.

