Woman threatens T-Mobile employee, witnesses with knife after service complaints

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman was arrested Wednesday after threatening multiple people with a knife at a T-Mobile store in Nashville because she was upset with her phone service.

Metro police officers were called to the T-Mobile store in the 900 block of Gallatin Pike around 5:30 p.m. The caller reported a suspect with a knife was threatening people in the parking lot of the store.

Officers arrived to find a woman brandishing "what appeared to be a very large pocket knife," according to the arrest report from Metro police.

Sheila McGee, 60, was identified as the suspect, and she has been charged with three counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

After talking with multiple victims and witnesses to the scene, officers determined that McGee entered the store upset about her cell phone service. She was described by one witness as "irate and uncooperative" in the arrest report by Metro police.

McGee reportedly pushed an employee against a wall in the store and was holding a knife by her side. She then sat down on a chair and began rubbing the blades of two knives together imitating a sharpening motion, according to one witness.

When McGee eventually left the building, the employees in the store locked the doors and she began to chase a juvenile in the parking lot while holding a knife. McGee was demanding to know who called the police. A witness intervened to protect the juvenile McGee was chasing, which prompted her to chase the witness.

Nobody was injured in this situation and the knives were taken into evidence by responding Metro police officers.

Bond information for McGee has not been shared at this time.