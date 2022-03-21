Woman tied to the 2017 death of Nashville man found dead in prison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after Myeisha Brown was found dead in her prison cell this weekend.

The Tennessee Department of Correction reported that Brown was being held at the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center when she died on Saturday.

Brown pleaded guilty to killing a 74-year-old man in 2017 as he was taking out the trash in his neighborhood. At the time of the incident, Myeisha was 16 years old and was tried as an adult for the crime.

Tennessee Department of Corrections

Brown was previously held on a $100,000 bond but a fundraiser was held to help post her bail.

After violating her parole by allegedly being caught with drug paraphernalia, Brown was arrested again.

The cause of Brown's death is unknown at this time.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more information is made available.