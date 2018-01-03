Woman Wanted In Clarksville Daycare Burglary

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Officials with the Clarksville Police Department said they’re searching for a woman who burglarized a daycare.

Reports stated 31-year-old Angela Carlton allegedly broke into a daycare on Ashland City Road on December 26 and took food, cash, and other items.

She was described as standing around 5’6’’ tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities have issued an active burglary warrant for Carlton.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to call 911, Detective Matos at 931-648-0656, extension 5156, or the Tipsline at 931-645-8477.