Woman wanted in Nashville after stealing credit card information

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department officers are looking for a woman who targeted male victims and stole their credit card information from either their phones or wallets.

The incidents happened between April and July 13.

Metro Nashville Police Department

Police said the suspect — Teresa Lynn King — has allegedly taken the victim's phones, wallets with cash inside them or credit cards.

Warrants charging felony theft, identity theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card have been issued against Teresa Lynn King, 33, for targeting male victims in downtown Nashville in the following cases:

Anyone seeing King or knowing her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

