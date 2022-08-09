Woman wanted in Nashville after stealing credit card information

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department officers are looking for a woman who targeted male victims and stole their credit card information from either their phones or wallets.
The incidents happened between April and July 13.
Police said the suspect — Teresa Lynn King — has allegedly taken the victim's phones, wallets with cash inside them or credit cards.
Warrants charging felony theft, identity theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card have been issued against Teresa Lynn King, 33, for targeting male victims in downtown Nashville in the following cases:
Anyone seeing King or knowing her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.