Woman wanted in Nashville after stealing credit card information

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 9:23 PM, Aug 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-08 22:23:03-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — Metro Nashville Police Department officers are looking for a woman who targeted male victims and stole their credit card information from either their phones or wallets.

The incidents happened between April and July 13.

Police said the suspect — Teresa Lynn King — has allegedly taken the victim's phones, wallets with cash inside them or credit cards.

Warrants charging felony theft, identity theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card have been issued against Teresa Lynn King, 33, for targeting male victims in downtown Nashville in the following cases:

Anyone seeing King or knowing her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

