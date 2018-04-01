Woman Wanted In Quik Mart Robbery

3:52 PM, Apr 1, 2018

COLUMBIA, Tenn. - A search has been ongoing for a robbery suspect in Columbia, and police have asked for help.

Officials with the Columbia Police Department released photos through social media on Sunday.

They said the crime happened around 8:15 a.m. Sunday at a Quik Mart.

A woman reportedly robbed the business and left the scene in a dark-colored Nissan, possibly a Sentra.

Anyone with information on this crime has been asked to call the Columbia Police Department Dispatch at 931-388-2727 or Maury County CrimeStoppers at 931-381-4900.

