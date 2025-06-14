Woman's body recovered from Cumberland River identified as drowning victim

CUMBERLAND CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say the body recovered Thursday from the Cumberland River in Cheatham County has been identified as Taylor Powell, a 29-year-old woman who entered the river on June 6 in Nashville.

Powell was identified through her fingerprints, according to authorities. She is believed to have drowned, though an autopsy is pending.

Powell was last seen swimming in the river near the east bank when she made contact with a docked barge and went underwater.

A human leg found in the river Wednesday by a barge crew is believed to be hers.

