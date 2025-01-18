Women's March Tennessee, rebranded to People's March returns to Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The People's March Tennessee rebranded from the Women's March, is returning to Nashville.

It will kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday at Wasioto Park and go to Republic Square.

The last march was held here in 2019 but now a collaboration of different organizations is bringing it back.

Greta McClain, one of the co-chairs for the event says they are marching for human and reproductive rights, to end racism and all kinds of different topics that impact all people... not just women.

"It's not only affects women, but it impacts everybody in our community, young, old, in between," said McClain.

"We want to make sure everyone has a voice. Which is why we decided this was important to start back up."

Ahead of the march, they made signs to hold up during.

Once they get to Public Square there will be many different guest speakers, entertainment, and a DJ.

McClain says this is important because people are seeing an erosion of rights. And our state is seeing things like a rise of white nationalism and a lack of enforcement of red flag laws.

"I want people to realize that failure of our government to address these important issues impacts all of us regardless of how we vote. And it shouldn't be political, it should be about taking care of the people," said McClain.

She says they hope this event is just the start of a year of different events, like workshops, panels, and other events to bring attention to these issues.

"We're hoping this gives people an opportunity to meet each other and network. So that they can share their ideas, their dreams, their fears and begin to organize around topics they are passionate about," McClain said.

"Because if we don't have a voice, we can't create positive change."

They want the marches to continue beyond this year, no matter who is in the white house or the governor's mansion.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Eric.Pointer@newschannel5.com.