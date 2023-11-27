Watch Now
Wonka-themed Play Date at Adventure Science Center

Posted at 11:11 AM, Nov 27, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Adventure Science Center is where you can learn and see so much about our world. On December 1, the center will soon offer a sweeter perspective.

"Guests are going to be able to really have fun with different candy," Events and Public Programs Manager at Adventure Science Center Kindell Williams said.

The center is having a Wonka-themed late play date for adults 21 and up.

This kind of event for adults is not new for the center, but during this event, you will get liquid nitrogen slushies, see candy in vacuum chambers, and smores made with sound waves. The learning doesn't stop there, there will be a live science show plus more.

"You really get to be the kid," Williams said. "Just kind of open your mind and learn and just have fun."

