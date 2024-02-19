'Won’t be a footnote in history' How an American Legion post wants to tell the story of black veterans

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Especially in the town of Franklin, military history is everywhere you look. But Donnell Lane and Harvey Chrisman worry people aren't getting to see and hear the full story.

"300 slaves joined the Union Army so they could be free but they all died," said Lane, a veteran and a member of American Legion Post 215.

"Guys come back from WWII. Robert Murdic, Tuskegee Airman; Thomas Patton, Tuskegee Airman," said Chrisman, who is also a veteran and a member of American Legion Post 215.

That doesn't even count the rich history of their legion hall itself. When American Legion Post 215 was founded in 1946 by William Scruggs, it gave African American veterans a place to meet when they weren't allowed to attend the white only hall across town.

"Blacks couldn’t meet at post with the whites, so they decided to build their own place, start their own chapter," said Chrisman.

Ever since, Post 215 has hosted a lot more than just legion events.

"Baby showers, parties, repasses," said Lane.

But time hasn't been as friendly to the legion hall. Giant holes can be found outside, which has allowed water and vermin to get inside. Member James Carothers has done all he can to patch and plaster the holes, but the hall is quickly falling into disrepair. "He’s all up in the attic until 1 o’clock in the morning, trying to get this building in good shape," said Lane.

Toney Cook/WTVF Damage to American Legion Post 215 in Franklin

That gave another member of the post, Bob Ravener, an idea.

"We realized it’s time for us to do something more, from the ground up," said Ravener.

So members are raising money to give the historic hall an overhaul of sorts.

"There will be an outdoor kitchen here, because fish fries and fundraisers are a big part of what this community does," explained Ravener.

The idea is for the space to be better for their members, but to also make it possible to actually remember their rich history. They want to set up a museum space inside the hall to honor black military history in Franklin.

"The story will be told here," said Lane.

"Hoping that the legacy lives on for another 100 years or so," said Chrisman.

They hope, if their fundraising is successful, the full story can finally be told.

"It won’t be a footnote in history. The history will keep on living," said Chrisman.

If you'd like to donate to the cause, you can learn more online.