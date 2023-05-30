"Wooded Rapist" set to appear in court Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The man known as the "wooded rapist" is back in court, trying again to overturn his conviction. He was captured back in 2008.

His name is Jason Burdick and is scheduled to go before a judge today at 9:00 A.M.

He is a serial rapist and terrorized Middle Tennessee for decades. He was connected to rapes in Wilson, Davidson and Williamson counties.

Eventually, D-N-A evidence linked him to the case. One of the victims bit his hand during an attack.

Officials think he committed at least 13 rapes, going all the way back to 1994. He would attack at night in wooded areas sneaking into homes, according to police.

News Channel 5 will have a camera in the courtroom and will update this article with the latest information when it becomes available.