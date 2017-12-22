Worker Hospitalized After Lightning Strike

Cloudy
HI: 42°
LO: 37°
SPRING HILL, Tenn. - A sanitation worker was sent to the hospital for treatment after the truck he was working on was struck by lightning.
The incident happened Friday morning in Spring Hill.
Officials with Spring Hill Waste Management said the worker was operating the rash compactor outside the truck when it was struck.
Witnesses said the worker appeared disoriented afterwards.
A manager drove the worker to the hospital for treatment. He was expected to be held overnight for observation, but appeared to be okay.
The worker's identity was not released.