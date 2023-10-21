Workers at Spring Hill GM plant still on the job as union announces no new striking facilities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As General Motors and Stellantis — the parent company of Chrysler — made more concessions to striking UAW union members Friday, the union president announced there would be no expansion of facilities striking, including the GM plant in Spring Hill that is still on the job.

"I find it a pathetic irony that every time they make an offer, it's the best they can do, a record offer, then two days later there's a new record," said UAW International President Shawn Fain. "What that should tell you is there's room to move."

The head of the UAW at the Spring Hill GM plant recently gave NewsChannel 5 a tour of their union hall.

While they're not striking yet, picket signs are ready to go.

Unlike previous weeks where additional strikes were only announced on Fridays, the union says new strikes could now be called at any time, as people working in the plant in Spring Hill have said the uncertainty can take a toll.

"So I'd say more people are ready than not, but it makes it a little roller-coastery, because we don't know what's going to happen," UAW Local 1853 president John Rutherford told NewsChannel 5 last month.

For its part, GM says it's made a comprehensive offer to the UAW, with movement in all areas to get to their goal of getting their people in other GM plants back to work.