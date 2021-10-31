Watch
News

Actions

World record holder Billy Mitchell appears at Music City Multi Con, plays to beat Pac-Man

Mitchell first recorded a perfect score in 1999
items.[0].image.alt
NewsChannel5
Billy Mitchell
Posted at 5:01 PM, Oct 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-31 18:01:23-04

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The man dubbed the 'video game player of the century' was in Lebanon this weekend.

Billy Mitchell appeared at Music City Multi Con. He set out to beat every level of Pac-Man and also walk away with a perfect score.

"I interact with people. I answer a lot of questions," said Billy Mitchell. "I do panel discussions and then I play... I'm going to play to what's called the split screen, the end of the game, when it crashes."

Mitchell holds the Guinness world record for being the first person to make it to the end of Pac-Man with more than 3.3 million points.

He said nothing beats playing for an audience.

"I don't want to lie to you... it's flattering. It is. It's fun. It's awesome. It's great to interact with people that share a passion with you and this is the kind of place you share it," he said.

More then 2000 people bought tickets to Music City Multi Con which featured roughly 150 different games from the 70s to now.

Music City Multi Con will be back at the Farm Bureau Exposition Center in Lebanon October 28-30, 2022.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap