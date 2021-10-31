World record holder Billy Mitchell appears at Music City Multi Con, plays to beat Pac-Man

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The man dubbed the 'video game player of the century' was in Lebanon this weekend.

Billy Mitchell appeared at Music City Multi Con. He set out to beat every level of Pac-Man and also walk away with a perfect score.

"I interact with people. I answer a lot of questions," said Billy Mitchell. "I do panel discussions and then I play... I'm going to play to what's called the split screen, the end of the game, when it crashes."

Mitchell holds the Guinness world record for being the first person to make it to the end of Pac-Man with more than 3.3 million points.

He said nothing beats playing for an audience.

"I don't want to lie to you... it's flattering. It is. It's fun. It's awesome. It's great to interact with people that share a passion with you and this is the kind of place you share it," he said.

More then 2000 people bought tickets to Music City Multi Con which featured roughly 150 different games from the 70s to now.

Music City Multi Con will be back at the Farm Bureau Exposition Center in Lebanon October 28-30, 2022.