World Refugee Day: Nashville honors the courage and strength refugees show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One of the things that makes Nashville unique is the number of different communities here.

That includes refugees from all over the world, forced to flee their homes due to conflict, war, or persecution.

An event on Thursday highlighted the stories of resilience from refugees living in Nashville, like twins Hala and Nuha Alaw.

"For us, how we moved from country to country, to finally make it here to the US. To resettle, it's not an easy journey, but we made it," Hala Alaw said.

In 2006 the sisters were forced to flee Iraq due to war and terrorism.

After years of applying for refugee protections, they were able to come to Nashville in December 2013.

"From Jordan, to Germany, to New York, then to Nashville. We finally made it on the 18th with two suitcases each. We were so happy to see or mom, our brother, and our sister in law, welcoming us at the airport with pink and red roses," Nuha Alaw said.

During the 2023 World Refugee Day event, stories of incredible perseverance and strength were told abundantly through food, music, and storytelling.

For decades, non-profits in the area have helped thousands of refugees resettle in Nashville.

On Thursday, all of the organizations gathered in one place to cheer on their neighbors and remind them that they will always be welcomed here.