HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A World War II-era landing ship is docked at Sanders Ferry Park on Old Hickory Lake in Hendersonville, giving visitors a rare chance to walk the same decks used by troops and tanks more than 80 years ago.

LST-325 is not a replica. The ship was built during World War II to carry troops, vehicles and tanks directly onto the battlefield. It is open to visitors through Sept. 29.

Watch more on the history with New Channel 5 reporter Kim Rafferty

World War II landing ship brings living history to Hendersonville through Sept. 29

One of the ship's most striking features is its front ramp, which once deployed 20 Sherman tanks onto beaches during the war.

Ken Rupp, the ship's cruise director, says the ship is over eighty years old.

"And you're literally walking up the same ramp those 20 Sherman tanks came down. It takes you right back to the beaches of Normandy," said Rupp.

For veterans and their families, the experience carries a deeper meaning.

"Oh, it's a terrific experience. The veterans get the chance to re-experience some of the things that they did, but they also get the chance to share it with their family and friends," said Rupp.

The crew that operates the ship said the public's response has been rewarding.

LST-325 spent decades in military service before a group of former sailors worked to bring it back to the United States and turn it into a floating museum. Getting the ship back required negotiating with the Greek government and an act of Congress.

"They got with the Greek government. Yeah, come and get one. It's all yours. So that's great. Oh, but we had to talk to Congress first. So it literally took an act of Congress to allow this navy ship to come back to the US," Rupp said.

Perhaps the most sobering reminder of the ship's history is found below deck.

"And the real awe moment is when you walk down to troop berthing and you just see the rows of bunks that would have been filled with either Marines, Army."

LST-325 is docked at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville through Sept. 29.

Have you ever walked the decks of a piece of living history? LST-325 is docked in Hendersonville through Sept. 29 — and the story of how it got here is as remarkable as the ship itself. Watch the full report above, then share your thoughts, memories, or family connections to WWII with us. Did a loved one serve on a ship like this? We want to hear from you. Reach out directly to kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com

In this article, we used artificial intelligence to help us convert a video news report originally written by Kim Rafferty. When using this tool, both Kim and the NewsChannel 5 editorial team verified all the facts in the article to make sure it is fair and accurate before we published it. We care about your trust in us and where you get your news, and using this tool allows us to convert our news coverage into different formats so we can quickly reach you where you like to consume information. It also lets our journalists spend more time looking into your story ideas, listening to you and digging into the stories that matter.