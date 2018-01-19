Earthquake shakes Baja California, Central Mexico

Allison Horn
11:25 AM, Jan 19, 2018
(KGTV) - A major earthquake struck off Baja California, Mexico, Friday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake measured a 6.3 about 80 kilometers north-northeast of Loreto, in the Gulf of California.



Social media posts show people leaving buildings and standing outside after the earthquake about 8 a.m.

No damage was immediately reported.

