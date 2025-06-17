'Worried sick' Hendersonville mother desperate to bring daughter home from Israel amid missile strikes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Hendersonville mother is desperately trying to bring her daughter home from Israel as missile exchanges between Israel and Iran have shut down airports, leaving the young woman stranded in what has become a war zone.

"Yeah, we haven't slept in several days," said Michelle Tennant, whose daughter Anna is currently stuck in Israel.

Anna, a senior at Arizona State University and a Hendersonville native, had initially planned a different international experience. "She was going to go overseas to Germany to do some studying abroad," said Michelle.

But then came an opportunity Anna couldn't pass up — a chance to visit the Holy Land with her roommate, who is an Israeli citizen. "She was enjoying her time, she was doing all her spiritual things," said Michelle. "She was anticipating traveling out the next morning, back to Nashville. And then, they got the alert to shelter."

Over the last few days, Israel and Iran have traded missile attacks, forcing the Israeli government to shut down all airports indefinitely. "I've been worried sick. I am grateful that we have telecommunications," said Michelle.

Through video chat, Anna described the frightening situation on the ground in Israel.

"Depending on how close the missiles are to Tel Aviv, you can hear them and you can feel them impacting on the ground, which is really scary," said Anna.

Anna is staying with her roommate's family and has close access to a bomb shelter, but missile strikes are still coming multiple times a day and at all hours. "Especially because you don't really know exactly where they're going to land, and it's always a possibility that they are going to land where you're at," said Anna.

It appears the Tel Aviv Airport won't reopen until hostilities in the Middle East start to settle down. But Michelle isn't waiting for that to happen.

"I was hopeful, at the very least, the Senator's office could help her get that transport," said Michelle.

Michelle has reached out to elected leaders, including visiting Senator Marsha Blackburn and Senator Bill Hagerty's local offices in person at the Federal Courthouse in Nashville, hoping to find someone who can help. "What are they doing as America to help get these people home?" Michelle asked.

Following our interview, NewsChannel 5's Chris Davis was able to connect Michelle with Senator Marsha Blackburn's office. Senator Blackburn's office shared in a statement, "We are in touch with Michelle and are doing everything we can to get her daughter back home safely. We have shared this case with the State Department for further assistance."

If we get any further updates from Michelle or Senator Blackburn's office, we'll be sure to pass them along.

Michelle says she won't stop worrying until a plane with her daughter on it makes it home safely. "Every time she says she's sheltering, I can just picture missiles going off around her. We just want her home," said Michelle.

Do you know someone stranded abroad due to missile strikes in the Middle East? Do you have a possible solution for the many Americans stuck in Israel? Email Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Chris Davis and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Chris and our editorial team verify all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.