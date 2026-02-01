'Worse than a tornado': Family workshop destroyed by recent snowstorm

LINTON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A family workshop in Linton, Tennessee, near Bellevue, was destroyed by the recent ice storm.

The damage to The Cedar Place, a workshop that's been in the Greer family nearly 50 years, is extensive.

"This is worse than a tornado by how widespread it is," said Jon Greer, gesturing to the damage.

"I want to wake up. I feel like I want to wake up from this and [it] be a nightmare but it's not, it's real," added his brother Nathan.

For years, they built cedar swings, picnic tables, and other works inside the shop.

The building, on land along Highway 100, was where they first learned the craft — from the person who instilled in them the love of it.

"I mean I grew up here, I have a lot of memories here with my dad," Nathan explained.

Although they lost him 20 years ago, Bobby Greer was still a very big part of the place.

"It's a piece of my dad...because he helped build this," said Jon. "He wanted this to be a family legacy and for us to carry it on...and we've carried it on 21 years since he's passed."

While it's been through several other challenges, including the 1994 ice storm, it wasn't able to withstand Mother Nature this time.

"Just devastation. Like I don't see us coming back from this," said Nathan.

"Some things you can't control, it's out of our control. All we can do is try to pick up the pieces and move along as best we can," Jon concluded.

The family said they are removing tree damage and salvaging tools from the workshop this weekend before rain comes next week. They plan to make decisions about the future of the shop down the road.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.