Wow! Zap! Boom! Special education students turned into 'Epic' comic book characters

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Special needs students at all Sumner County High Schools were made into superheroes, thanks to the nonprofit comic book company "Epic Starfish."

The artists created individualized comic books for each student, free of charge — even including their medical assistance devices.

On Thursday, the Special Education students and classmates got to dress up and participate in superhero games, in addition to receiving the comic book at Station Camp High School.

The comic book, called "Chaos at the Courthouse," takes place in Gallatin. Each student teams up with the Adventure All-Stars to take down Lunatron, a Werewolf Robot.

"We were able to put each and every one of them into their own comic book with their own face, their own name, and their own assistant devices — whether that be wheelchairs, communication devices or hearing aids — is all included," Every Kid is a Hero foundation President Britt Maxwell explained.

Maxwell is also an "Epic Starfish" owner and the comic book's writer.

Britt Maxwell and Drew Van Huss are the duo that came up with this creative idea to ensure each special needs child believes in themselves.

The illustrations were done by Matthew Walden.

"I think a lot of these kids are at the level — say like somebody likes Spiderman. They’re kind of figuring it out, at the point in their life, 'with great power comes great responsibility,'" Every Kid is a Hero foundation VP Drew Van Huss said.

“I think Every Kid is a Hero Day is amazing!" Station Camp High School Senior Samantha Fugua said.

These kids may not possess the power of iconic superheroes, but they too can make the world a better place.

If you're interested in learning more about the nonprofit or are willing to donate, click here.