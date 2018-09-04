'Wreaths Across Murfreesboro' Starting Holiday Drive

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - It's hard to think about Christmas when it's still so hot outside. But "Wreaths Across America" is starting their drive and they need your help.

Cadets like Lieutenant Colonel Jonah Torp-Pedersen are working on a project to help cover every grave at Stones River National Cemetery.

"If everyone just bought one wreath we could easily cover all these graves, if not two or three times over," said the Tennessee Wing Civil Air Patrol Cadet.

There are more than 7,200 graves.

"We’re looking to start an initiative called 'Wreaths Across Murfreesboro,'" said Morgan Torp-Pedersen, Public Affairs Officer for the Tennessee Wing Civil Air Patrol.

Covering them all is no easy task.

"As of today we only have 400 of those graves sponsored with wreaths for a special event we’re having December 15th," said Sen. Shane Reeves.

Sen. Reeves supports the mission and says this spot means so much to so many.

If you would like to donate click here.