Wretched pothole season leads TDOT to create task force to investigate asphalt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As anyone who travels Middle Tennessee roadways knows, this year has been especially bumpy.

Winter weather hit the midstate hard. Nashville has recorded 12.3 inches of snow this winter season — a steep jump from the average, which is between four and five inches, according to NewsChannel 5 Senior Meteorologist Lelan Statom.

Potholes form after water seeps into the asphalt and can be especially bad if the water freezes and then melts, leading the molecules to expand and contract. When the water recedes it can leave cracks behind and when traffic rolls over that weak spot, it can lead to holes on the road.

Crews have worked day in and day out and brought in additional contractors to help tackle the potholes and rough patches across the midstate. They've shut down interstate lanes and slowed traffic for miles in order to tackle the problem.

Now, a new task force will examine if one of the Tennessee Department of Transportation's asphalt mixes may be contributing to the issue. TDOT says the task force will include staff from several different departments to test the asphalt mix and look into the current application method along with potential improvements.

This asphalt mix is known as Open Graded Friction Course. Nationwide, it's been used since the 1950s and it's known to drain water well. TDOT first began to use it in 2005 and staff believe it's helped reduce crashes in wet conditions. But agencies across the country have mixed reviews for OGFC when dealing with snow and ice. The Federal Highway Administration reports it can require special snow and ice control methods and generally remain icy longer.

TDOT says there is no timeline for the task force to report back, but the primary goal is to keep the roads smoother in the future, despite unpredictable winter weather and heavier traffic flows in a growing area.