Wrong-way driver killed, young man seriously hurt in head-on crash on I-40 days before Christmas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A tragic head-on crash claimed the life of a young woman and left a young man seriously injured.

Over the weekend, police say Karla Castillo-Garcia, 24, was driving the wrong way on I-40 near Mile Marker 207.4 when she hit an oncoming car.

Despite both cars catching fire, the other driver survived.

Around 3 a.m. on December 21, Castillo-Garcia was going east in the westbound lanes when she hit a Ford Explorer head-on, according to Metro Police. Brandon Peters, 24, was in the Ford.

The crash shattered his right side. He is recovering in the hospital after multiple surgeries on his spine, leg, and hip.

"It's hard to come to terms with and it's hard to come to terms with that he lived and this young girl died," said Tina McHugh, his mother.

Police do not know how long Castillo-Garcia was on the interstate before the crash. There was at least one 911 call about a wrong-way driver a few minutes before the crash.

Castillo-Garcia is believed to have been coming from work at Vanderbilt University Medical Center when she hit Peters with her Toyota Corolla.

"He remembers seeing the car coming at him. He said he tried to swerve but wasn't able to and the next thing he knew he was in the ambulance telling them he wanted to go to Vanderbilt. He doesn't even remember getting out of the car," McHugh said.

The tragic car crash, of course, comes as a shock. A GoFundMe was set up to help Peters pay his hospital bills.

"I'm very appreciative and I pray for the young girl's family too," McHugh said.

Police say there was no evidence of drug or alcohol use at the scene, but toxicology results are pending.

Every day more than 50,000 cars travel this particular stretch of I-40 W, according to TDOT.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at hannah.mcdonald@newschannel5.com.