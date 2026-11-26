BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — WWII veteran Jo Alden is celebrating her 105th birthday. It was at a party at Cloverland Park Senior Living I met Alden.

"I hear it's somebody's birthday," I told her.

"Really? I wonder who?" Alden smiled.

"I hear it's a big birthday too."

"Really? I wonder how much."

Well, it was enough to get together a whole lot of her favorite people.

It was World War II. Alden headed to Georgia to what was then-called Camp Stewart, today Fort Stewart. Alden was the chief clerk of the motor pool, overseeing vehicles.

"She rode motorcycles in the Women's Army Corps!" a granddaughter told me. "I said, 'how cool is that? My grandmother rode motorcycles!'"

At Camp Stewart, Alden met somebody.

"Somebody from Pennsylvania," she nodded. "My husband. He was the head of the military police. Walter Alden. I thought, 'oh my goodness, who is he?' In case he wants my number, give it to him!"

The two married while still serving the Army, and together, they witnessed the end of the war.

"I felt great to know I was part of that," Alden said.

That time spent serving the Army had a deep importance to her.

"I lost my kid brother," Alden said. "He was killed overseas in the Army. [His name was] Ford."

After the war, the Aldens had four children. Walter Alden died in 1993.

The 105th birthday party brought a new milestone in Alden's story.

I had to ask. What's Alden's secret to being healthy and happy at 105?

"Drinkin' beer!" Alden said with a laugh.

"That's your secret?!" I asked.

"I put that in there because of my son!"

"I don't feel 105," Alden continued. "I feel wonderful. People keep asking how I got that old, and I said, 'I guess the good Lord let me live that long.'"

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.