Wynonna Judd honoring mother Naomi Judd in farewell concert at MTSU's Murphy Center

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wynonna Judd will return to the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University on Thursday for the first time in three decades. It is a concert honoring her mother, Naomi Judd.

The Judds: Love is Alive - The Final Farewell Concert will be the largest concert to take place at Murphy Center since the Judds' farewell tour was held in 1991. The goal is for the show to be a blast from the past, mimicking that concert 31 years ago, but with a modern twist.

WTVF

Wynonna Judd hopes Thursday night's show will bring back all the same emotions that the 1991 concert did all those years ago, but for different reasons. It will be a celebration of Naomi Judd's life and the music she and Wynonna Judd made together over the years.

Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride will join Wynonna Judd on stage.

More tickets were released as of Thursday morning on Ticketmaster, but if you are not able to snag a ticket, you can watch this special concert on CMT in March 2023.

Wynonna Judd said the relationship she had with her mother was a powerful one that she hopes to reflect on while performing Thursday night.

The concert is also happening as the Murphy Center celebrates 50 years. MTSU President Dr. Sidney McPhee said this concert is a big moment for the school.

"To have someone of the stature of Wynonna Judd and all the great A-list artists that she is bringing really tells the world the reputation of MTSU and this incredible arena," said Dr. McPhee.

The concert starts at 8 p.m.