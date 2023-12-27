Year in Review: A lookback at the dramatic, tumultuous Tennessee Special Legislative Session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As we look back at big stories from 2023 — one of the biggest has to be the dramatic, tumultuous special session of the Tennessee legislature.

It was a session defined by controversy, chaos, even a scrum on the House floor, when Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, and Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) collided into each other and shoving ensued after the session came to a close.

The high drama made national headlines, but the public shouldn't forget why lawmakers were called back to Nashville in the first place — the Covenant mass shooting. Elements became contentious between lawmakers from the very first gavel.

"We’re starting off amending the rules of this body to limit our democracy? It’s ridiculous," said Rep. Jason Powell (D-Nashville) on the first night of debate.

House Republicans imposed strict rules against lawmakers speaking out of order or the public holding up signs.

"Trooper, the third one back in the center needs to exit the room," said Rep. Lowell Russell (R-Loudon/Monroe Counties) who presided as chairman over a contentious committee meeting where eventually all members of the public were kicked out.

Eventually, a Chancery Court Judge intervened and the signs were allowed to stay up but the tension never lowered.

Senate Republicans decided they were only willing to pass three bills.

"The decision was made to just go ahead and go home for the weekend, return Monday afternoon," said Sen. Jack Johnson (R-Brentwood) who serves as Senate Majority Leader.

The Senate's inaction enraged their typically friendly counterparts in the House.

"The House is going to do what the House is going to do, which is I guess we’re going to have to lead," said Speaker Sexton.

For days, behind closed doors, leaders of both chambers negotiated a way forward.

"Do you have a second to chat with us?" NewsChannel 5 asked.

"Probably best I don’t right now," said Rep. William Lamberth (R-Portland) who also serves as House Majority Leader.

"We’re going to go back and negotiate some more and see what happens," said Speaker Sexton.

All of this came as a very public drama played out on the House floor over speaking out of order.

"What is one little Glock against an AR-15?" said Rep. Jones on the House floor.

"Representative Jones, that's not the bill that's before you, sir. You're out of order," said Speaker Sexton from the dais as he ruled Jones officially out of order.

Under the new rules, Jones was banned from speaking for the rest of that day, as his Democratic colleagues stormed out in protest.

Ultimately, the whole Special Session came to a screeching halt, when both chambers struck a reluctant deal.

"The Senate has concluded its business," said Sen. Johnson from the Senate Floor.

The only measures they passed?



A bill to strengthen TBI background checks. Safe gun storage incentives A study on human rights violations $50 million for mental health facilities. $30 million for Tennessee colleges and universities for security upgrades.

Senate Republicans seemed to be the only ones content with the outcome.

"I believe it was a success," said Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge.

House members of both political parties couldn't contain their frustration.

"This is unacceptable to not pass bills that will make us a safer state without trampling on anyone’s civil liberties," said Rep. Lamberth in a news conference following the session.

"They did nothing of value for Tennesseans and it’s a betrayal because that was the promise when we came in," said Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville.

Watching with a front-row seat to it all were parents of Covenant students.

"It is frustrating in that I feel like there were some really good bills that were put forth," said Sarah Shoop Neumann, a parent of a Covenant child who wasn't present for the day of the shooting, but has still experienced trauma.

While many of the parents were horrified by the chaos and controversy, they say they won't be deterred from encouraging lawmakers to do so much more to keep Tennessee families safe.

"We’ve got a determination that’s not going anywhere," said Neumann. "Every year after that until God calls us home."

Tennessee lawmakers will return for their regular legislative session in January 2024.