Years after a car accident, Nashville man raises funds for device to help him walk again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville man is fundraising money for a device to help him walk and he hopes to help others too.

Eric Murray was in a car accident in 2012. He said he continues to do therapy, walking with braces and a walker, waiting for something to come along to help those with spinal cord injuries.

He found out about the ReWalk Exoskeleton after seeing someone using it on Facebook.

"The battery-powered system features a light, wearable exoskeleton with motors at the hip and knee joints. The ReWalker controls movement using subtle changes in his/her center of gravity," ReWalk's website said.

Murray said he talked to ReWalk, got into a few trials and now he is trying to get his own exoskeleton. He said a new one costs about $120,000. He thinks he has raised about $10,000.

He has been working with the nonprofit Help Hope Live, to raise more money for the device.

"For 38 years, Help Hope Live has been showing clients and families how to bring together a network of relatives, friends, and neighbors in fundraising efforts to help cover the cost of uncovered medical expenses. These efforts play a critical role in helping our clients recover and maintain their health and independence," the nonprofit said.

On Thursday, a fundraising golf tournament is set at Nashboro Golf Course with the money benefiting Murray's ReWalk Exoskeleton. There will be golf, a silent auction, food, music and more. Murray wants it to be an annual tournament and eventually help others get a ReWalk Exoskeleton.

"When I first put the suit on and I was able to stand up just the relief of being able to realize how tall I was because I'm actually six feet, so to be able to stand up and look eye to eye with another person was everything to me," Murray said.

If you cannot attend the tournament and want to donate click here.