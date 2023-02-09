Yellen visits Tenn. to tout economic plan, addresses concerns over high prices, recession fears

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fresh off of President Biden’s State of the Union address last night, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visited Middle Tennessee, touting the president’s economic plan amid high prices at the grocery store and fears of a recession.

Additionally, the treasury secretary was there to see the progress on the GM plant making batteries for the Cadillac Lyriq electric car. That plant is expanding with the help of a program started by the Biden administration, providing matching grants to companies manufacturing batteries for things like electric vehicles.

That plant is expected to employ 1,700 people from Maury County when it’s up and running at the end of this year.

"Madam Secretary, what message do you have for Tennesseans watching tonight, who a lot of them still have a lot of anxiety over their personal financial situations when they go to fill up the gas tank when they go to the grocery store and they worry about a recession may be coming?" we asked Yellen.

"Well, I know that Tennesseeans and people all across the country have been burned by rising prices, and gasoline prices were way up. But now we noticed they were $1.50 off their peak, and we are doing everything possible to maintain stable energy supplies and to prevent further spikes in gas prices, including putting a cap on the price they can charge on its oil and refined products," Yellen said.