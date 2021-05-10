'You are not by yourself.' Mural spelling out HOPE created for Vanderbilt Children's Hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's 35 feet long and 12 feet high, but the latest mural in Hillsboro Village is not easy to find.

The Hope From Hillsboro Village mural is on a rooftop above the shops and restaurants on 21st Avenue South.

"It is actually for the Vanderbilt Children's Hospital," said Lance Gregory. "Anyone who is in the hospital as a patient, family member, staff... anybody in that building it's for them."

On a brick wall, big, block letters spell out HOPE. People in Monroe Carrell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt have a straight shot of the mural.

"We just wanted to give the children a little hope, and I guess everybody at the same time because we all need a little hope right now," said Manny Fuentes, the muralist.

Lance Gregory asked Manny Fuentes to make the mural to honor his brother Cory. Cory was a patient at Vanderbilt during his battle with leukemia.

"You don't think about what children go through when they are battling a disease like this, but I saw it first hand," Gregory said.

At six years old, Cory died. It was two years after his leukemia diagnosis.

"He fought so hard," Gregory said.

While the tribute and work of art may have a limited audience Lance knows it has a lot of potential.

"I have had people reach out on Facebook saying they can see it, and how it's very important to them that there is someone that is out there that they don't know that is holding on to hope for them, and I say as long as there is air in my lungs I will never give up hope and I'll continue to pray for hope," Gregory said.

In addition to the hospital, the mural can be seen from outside Moxy Hotel near Music Row and on social media at #HopeFromHillsboroVillage.