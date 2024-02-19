'You are not helping us. You're killing us!' After the cold snap, customers plead with utilities for bill help

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Making ends meet can be harder when Mother Nature doesn't cooperate.

After last month's cold snap, heat bills went through the roof.

Frank Jones of Nashville called NewsChannel 5 about his $495 NES bill due at the beginning of March.

"I want them to go back into their system. They need to adjust these bills!" Frank Jones said.

Jones and his wife are retired. This is one of the family's highest bills in 32 years. They aren't even heating every room, and they have a fairly new heat pump.

"What is NES going to do to help the little people? You not helping us. You're killing us!" Jones said.

The couple is going to explore the balanced billing program which NES offers. It makes it easier to budget every month. But when TVA increases rates — like it did in the fall — utility companies like NES pass that along to customers.

We know that sometimes you need a little help.

Different utility companies offer some bill assistance who find themselves in a bind.

NASHVILLE ELECTRIC

The Metro Action Commission has bill assistance programs for those who are low-income.

Those applying must live in Davidson County. It's a one-time award per program year. You don't have to own the home to receive the assistance.

For more information call 615-862-8860 or visit neshelps.com

MIDDLE TENNESSEE ELECTRIC

MTE will offer payment extensions to help those who qualify. You can call their Contact Center at 877-777-9020 to set one up or discuss your specific situation.

MTE also offers fixed budget and levelized billing options.

DUCK RIVER ELECTRIC

Duck River has Project Help, which assists those in need.

The funding goes to help those in Bedford, Coffee, Franklin, Giles, Marshall, Maury and Moore. You will need to complete the application process and provide any required identification and your current DREMC bill, including the account number.

To see how you can get help, go to dremc.com/community/project-help/.

CUMBERLAND ELECTRIC

Cumberland Electric works with different local agencies to help those in need.

They connect with groups in Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, Cheatham and Stewart Counties.

To learn more, go to https://www.cemc.org/programs/assistance/.