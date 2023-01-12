You can be the first to have a say about a new park downtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new park could be coming to downtown Nashville, and you can be one of the first to have a say about it.

The park would be along First Avenue N. near Gay Street along the Cumberland River — just around the corner from the Birch Building.

Next Wednesday will be the first community meeting about this park at 6 p.m. at the Morgan Park Community Center. This is a unique opportunity to speak up on exactly what residents would like to see.

There are no renderings for what this park could look like yet because the city wants people to contribute their ideas first for a design.

This is not the only park the city is working on along the river. Metro Parks is also working on Wharf Park which would be next to Silliman Evans Bridge.

That park just had its last community meeting earlier this week and now is up for city leaders to vote on. People can expect a similar process for this new park on First Avenue.