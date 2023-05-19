'You can do anything': Nine year old boy with arthritis hopes to raise money for a cure

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A lot of people view arthritis as a condition that only older people have to deal with, but a nine year old from Clarksville overcomes it every day.

"And if you don't, your joints will start hurting very bad," said Bryson Bouchard.

At age five, doctors discovered Bryson had severe arthritis forming around his knees, which made it painful to do just about anything a little boy wants to do.

"Arthritis gives you a disadvantage for some sports," explained Bryson.

There's no cure for arthritis, but for Bryson, that answer just isn't good enough.

"You can do anything as long as nothing stops you," said Bouchard.

That's why Bryson's family is raising money in honor of their little hero, for this year's Arthritis Foundation's Walk to Cure Arthritis, this Sunday at 1 p.m. at Bicentennial Mall. They hope, with your help, they can help kids like Bryson.

"We’re going to kick off all of our events around 1:30. We’re going to have tons of fun things with DJs and inflatables," said Kelsey Johnson of the Arthritis Foundation.

Johnson says the event allows them to raise awareness, and more importantly, money.

"Our funds that we collect through our donations go towards helping find cures, such as medicines, injections. It also helps provide potential fellowships for rheumatologists so people can get out in the field so we have more people working towards finding a cure," said Johnson.

Some of that research in the past, has lead to therapeutics like the daily injections Bryson now relies on.

"You always have to take shots every day so you can build up your muscle," said the nine year old.

Those prescription injections allow him to, not only walk, but run up and down a basketball court. "Don’t think that arthritis is going to try to beat you down because it’s not going to stop you as long as you think you can do it," said Bouchard.

That's not to say Bryson doesn't sometimes have bad days where he pushes through the pain.

"You would never know it, because he’s so brave," said Johnson.

But Bryson hopes, maybe future breakthroughs will be achieved, all thanks to the Walk to Cure Arthritis.

"I’m glad they can help me with my arthritis," said Bouchard.

If you go

It does not cost anything to register and participate in the Walk to Cure Arthritis, but participants are heavily encouraged to raise money from their friends and family as they participate.

Day of registration is permitted. The sign-in process begins at 1 pm at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, and the walk begins at 1:30 pm. There will also be inflatables and a DJ on site.

You can also donate, without having to participate. For more event, registration and donation information, click here.

NewsChannel 5's Chris Davis is serving as this year's emcee.