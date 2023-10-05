You can't stop severe weather, but you can be prepared. That's where Safe Places comes in.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — "Realize that it is not if we are going to get the next big-time tornado event — it's merely when."

Krissy Hurley with the National Weather Service knows there's nothing you can do to stop severe weather. But you can be prepared. I recently spoke with Hurley about the need for public storm shelters and what to look for if you're seeking shelter in a storm — especially if you live in vulnerable housing.

"People that live in mobile homes, manufactured homes... it's even more important to pay attention to the weather and find that alternative location to where you can go to be safe," Hurley said.

Our conversation is part of a bigger one I've reported on for years about the lack of public storm shelters in Tennessee. Earlier this year I worked with Rep. Jason Powell on the 'Safer Places' bill,which unanimously passed and was signed into law in April. The measure eliminates liability for any church or organization who wants to open as a safe place during storms.

Now that the bill is law, NewsChannel 5 is launching a new program called 'Safe Places.'Churches and similar groups can sign up to become a designated 'Safe Place' and be added to our list of open shelters ahead of a severe weather event.

We asked Hurley what churches should consider about their building if they want to volunteer as a storm shelter.

"How it is constructed," she told me. "When we [NWS] look for good buildings that can withstand dictator winds, we are looking for brick structures attached well to their foundations."

If you have a sturdy structure but unsure what is the safest location in your building, Hurley says to contact your local emergency management office.

"Have them walk through that building and have them help you come up with ways of where you can put people."

You can also contact safeplaces@newschannel5.com if you think your structure could operate as a shelter. We'll connect you with an EMA official for the next steps.

The next time severe weather strikes, Hurley’s hope is that we have a long list of shelters available on our Safe Places site.

"How much could this have made a difference if we could have had open public shelters during that type of event — how many lives could have been saved if this type of list existed then?"

If a storm shelter or basement isn't available to you in the event of a tornado warning, move to an interior room with no windows insdie of a well-constructed home or building. You can find more information here.