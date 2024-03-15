You don't need a ticket to cash in on the fun! SEC Party in the Park kicks off Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — SEC fans don't need a ticket to get in on all the tournament fun! You can enjoy all the excitement surrounding the games right next door at the SEC Party in the Park.

It's a free event for fans of all ages where people can do fun activities while watching the games on a big screen.

The party is Friday and Saturday at the Music City Walk of Fame Park which is right across the street from Bridgestone Arena. It all gets started at 10 a.m.

There will be live music, food trucks and games to play keeping you entertained in between cheering on your favorite teams.

Country music artist Phil Vassar is the headlining act with a performance starting at 6 p.m. Saturday. There will be performances by several other bands and DJs keeping the party going.

A bar will be open to buy drinks.

People are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets and spend the day enjoying it all from morning until night both days. Basketball fans are traveling to Nashville from all over to experience the energy the SEC tournament brings to Music City every year.