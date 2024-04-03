You expect deer, raccoons and bears in Tennessee. In the Priest Lake neighborhood, a pack of peacocks roams

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee is home to captivating wildlife and wild animals.

Not too far from downtown Nashville a peacock posse is stealing the show!

Nearly everyday, these peacocks can be found roaming on a block in Antioch's Priest Lake neighborhood. We didn't expect to find them so easily, but the beautiful birds are not shy.

"It's normal. It's normal to see them," said Keyosha Davis, a neighbor.

It turns out that they belong to a neighbor. Tennessee law doesn't prevent you from owning peacocks. Technically, they need be fenced in, but thankfully neighbors say they don't bother them.

"They're very vain. I will say that," Davis said with a smile on her face. "So if your car has just gotten washed and your car is shiny because it just got washed they will walk up to the car and look at themselves constantly... in your car."

The neighbor said an advantage of having the peacocks around is that they help to keep the tick count down.

"We've had them around for years, they're like part of the family, too," she said.

Of course, having a pet is a lot of responsibility. Any questions about an animal you own or one in your neighborhood just call your local animal control, the TWRA or in some cases the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. Although Tennessee doesn't prohibit peacocks as pets, owners can be cited if the birds are roaming and causing a nuisance.