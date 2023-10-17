'You feel like your loved one was taken away unjustly': Murder of longtime TSU employee remains unsolved

NASHVILLE. TENN. (WTVF) — Twelve years after a civil rights pioneer and longtime Tennessee State University employee is shot and killed on the front porch of his North Nashville home, his family is still waiting for his killer to be caught.

"You feel like your loved one was taken way unjustly," said Ed Wisdom III, Ed Wisdom, Jr.'s son.

On Oct. 28, 2011, Ed Wisdom Jr. visited his wife who was living at her sister’s house while recovering from a broken ankle. After dropping off groceries for her, he took the remaining groceries home to his house on Moorewood Drive in North Nashville. Metro Police said he was shot and killed as he tried to enter his home around 2 a.m.

The following day around 12:30 p.m., neighbors found Wisdom on his porch and called police.

"He was a pillar in the community where he lived, so it was shocking to folks," said Ed Wisdom III.

Ed Wisdom, Jr. was 71 years old and had recently retired from working as the Information Technology Director at TSU for 37 years. Prior to that job, he also built an impressive resume.

He was a paratrooper for the 82nd Parachute Battalion in the U.S. Army, graduated from Austin Peay State University and worked as the first African American teacher in the Clarksville school system. He also programmed computers in submarines and aircraft, and worked for IBM in New Jersey.

"He did so much in his lifetime, I could live 3 lives and never do as much as he accomplished," said Ed Wisdom III.

Ed Wisdom, Jr. was also a dedicated husband and father, and his sudden death has been tough on his entire close-knit family.

As the anniversary of his death approaches, his family is asking for anyone with information on the case to come forward.

"The challenge is getting those individuals who have that information first hand to come forward," said Ed Wisdom III. "As long as individuals don’t talk, others are at risk."

Metro Police detectives continue to review the case looking for new leads. They also encourage anyone with knowledge of what happened to reach out to them.

"We are looking for anybody that has information to please come forward and talk to us now and help us put this case to rest," said Matthew Filter, a detective with the Metro Police Department's Cold Case-Homicide/Missing Persons unit.

While Ed Wisdom's family waits for answers they continue to honor his life and legacy by setting up a scholarship in his name at TSU and starting the Edward H. Wisdom, Jr. Foundation, which offers mentoring to at-risk youth.

If you have any information on who killed Ed Wisdom, Jr. you can call the Metro Police Department Cold Case Unit at 615-862-7329. You can also call Nashville Crime Stoppers anonymously at 615-74-CRIME.