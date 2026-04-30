You have one more day to vote early in the primary election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's one day left of early voting, and Davidson County officials report that less than 5% of registered voters have cast their ballots in this year's primary election.

Even so, many at the Bordeaux library polling location weighed in on why they showed up to the ballot box.

"I think it's just important to educate ourselves on who's running, what they stand for, what kind of values they're going to bring to our community," said Susan Shann.

"If you want to be part of...if you want change, you've got to be that change agent," added Tene Franklin, who cast her ballot with her 14-year-old by her side.

"Small changes make big differences," Lacie Simmons told us just after voting. "But if you just sit stagnant and you don't do anything, then you're kind of stuck with what anybody else imposes on you. So your vote does matter."

"Those of you who have not voted...I'm coming for you," laughed Carolyn Harris. "This is a challenge. I implore you to come out and vote!"

"I'm encouraging everybody, come out and vote. Come vote. It's needed," concluded Simmons.

You have only one more day to vote early on April 30. You will have one more chance to vote on Election Day on May 5.

This is happening as the Supreme Court recently narrowed section two of the Voting Rights Act, gutting a provision that helped to create so-called minority-majority seats in Congress. That ruling could have a major influence on how states draw their Congressional maps.

The decision stems from a challenge over Louisiana's congressional map, where the court's conservative members found it was unconstitutional for lawmakers to use race to create a majority-Black district. But Democratic Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan disagreed, writing, "The Court's decision will set back the foundational right Congress granted of racial equality in electoral opportunity."

Shortly after the ruling, Florida Republicans approved a new map that could give the GOP four extra seats.

The ruling also prompted Senator and Governor candidate Marsha Blackburn to call on lawmakers to redraw the congressional districts. In a statement, she urged the legislature to reconvene to redistrict another Republican seat in Memphis.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.