'You just never know who the person next to you is': Rideshare driver discusses dangerous roadways

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For nearly 10 years, Joni Bicknese has seen the evolution of Nashville right in her back seat.

"I've seen a lot," said the Lyft driver and mentor. "People that live here now don't understand that in 2014 you could parallel park yourself on Broadway."

From bachelorettes to businessmen, she's driven them all.

"That's an understatement," she laughed.

But Bicknese has also seen a trend on Nashville roadways. She shares more of her experiences in the player above.

"It kind of started during COVID when you started feeling like you know this is just a questionable situation," she said.

She admits it's gotten more dangerous for drivers like herself.

This comes after an Uber passenger was shot during a ride on the interstate. Police say Stephen Rouse was picked up outside a North Nashville store. The 26-year-old's Uber driver noticed a white Nissan Maxima following them. But as the driver approached the Interstate 65/Interstate 24 split, the Maxima pulled beside the Uber, firing shots into the back seat and hitting Rouse.

"Just not knowing what you're in the middle of at that time," said Bicknese. "Is the person in the car going to pull a gun? I mean, it blows my mind just thinking about that."

The Uber driver rushed Rouse to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It's a scary reality drivers may face, but one Bicknese is thankful she's never seen for herself.

"You just never know who the person next to you is," said Bicknese.